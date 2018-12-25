Thessaloniki police arrest migrant traffickers

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested 2 Romanian citizens, a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, for migrant trafficking.

The arrests were made Tuesday morning, as the two were exiting a warehouse just outside the city, where 44 migrants, 27 from Pakistan _ including 2 minors _ 15 from Afghanistan and 2 from Bangladesh were temporarily housed, waiting to be transported to a yet unknown location.

The 44 had crossed the Greek-Turkish border in small groups and were picked up by the Romanians inside Greece. The migrants had paid 1,700 euros ($1,940) each.

In an unrelated case, Thessaloniki police arrested Monday night 3 Pakistanis who were holding 2 Bangladeshis hostage in an apartment, demanding money from their relatives back in Bangladesh and threatening violence.

[AP]