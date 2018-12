The construction of the transit center at Thriasio in western Attica is set to get under way after almost two decades of efforts in that direction.



The latest development concerns the selection of the Mytilineos group to construct the infrastructure of the center that will be developed and operated in the next 60 years by the consortium of ETVA VIPE with Goldair.



Mytilineos has been chosen over rival bidder Archikon, which had originally been expected to be awarded the project.



The contract for the concession of the 588,000-square meter plot was signed earlier this year by the state, the GAIAOSE railway property company, and THEK SA, which will implement the project. THEK SA is 80 percent owned by ETVA VIPE and 20 percent by Goldair.



The project is awaiting the approval of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition (DG Comp), expected early next year.



The construction period for the transit center has been reduced from an original 10 years to just six, due to the delays in the beginning of works.