Mati residents complain of delays in rebuilding burned town

A residents’ group in Mati, the east Attica town worst hit by last summer’s deadly fires, is accusing the government, and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in particular, of delays in the process that will allow them to repair or rebuild homes and businesses affected by July’s blaze, which claimed 100 lives.

“The prime minister promised a model town. What we appear at risk of having is an nonexistent town,” the group said on Friday, calling on the government to push through the relevant legislation and commit to a timeline for rebuilding the seaside town.

The group also complained of delays in a decision determining the subsidies residents will receive to carry out construction work on their properties, adding that priority should be given to permanent residents.