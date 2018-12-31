Retail sales drop in October on car fuel

Greek retail sales by volume dropped 4 percent in October compared to the same month in 2017 after a downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Retail sales were led lower by automotive fuel, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending.

Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from statistics agency ELSTAT.

