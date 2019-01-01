Road tax can now be paid by January 11

The deadline for road tax payments has been extended to Friday, January 11, after Finance Ministry figures showed on Monday that a considerable number of vehicle owners had yet to fulfill this obligation.

Motorists seeking to take their vehicles off the street in order to avoid paying the hefty tax will also have until that date to hand in their license plates to tax offices. Sources say that some 110,000 vehicle owners have so far delivered their license plates to tax offices. The submission of the plates does not constitute a definitive withdrawal of a vehicle, but a temporary pause in circulation.

The original deadline for both the road tax and the plate submission had been Monday, December 31.

It is reminded that any owners who fail to make the deadline and still decide to use their vehicles in the course of 2019 will have to pay a fine equal to the road tax due.

Vehicles that were registered after November 1, 2010, pay road tax that has been calculated on the basis of their gas emissions, whereas those registered before that date pay a tax according to their engine size, ranging from 22 to 1,380 euros. The tax is payable at banks, via e-banking and at the post office.