Migrant fishermen granted citizenship for fire rescue effort
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Wednesday signed a decree on granting Greek citizenship to three migrant fishermen for their efforts in rescuing dozens of residents in the devastating July 23 wildfire east of Athens.
During a ceremony at the presidential mansion, Pavlopoulos described the gesture as a sign of Greece’s “humanism and solidarity.”
The decision, Pavlopoulos added, also sends a message to those nations in the European Union who fail to fulfill these same principles.
“Some of our European partners ought to realize that being European is a great honor, but it also comes with responsibilities,” he said.