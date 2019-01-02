Polakis accuses judicial officials of stalling major corruption cases

Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis issued a long-winded statement on Wednesday alleging that prosecutors and investigative magistrates probing two major corruption cases were deliberately delaying the ongoing investigations, in what was seen as an interference in Justice.



“I ask today, publically, a series of questions on the judicial development of certain cases which have been at the center of public opinion in our country and which have been unjustifiably delayed in my opinion, which is obviously anything but a coincidence,” he wrote on his Facebook account.



Polakis continued by naming specific judicial officials handling the alleged mismanagement of funds at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) and the alleged kickback scandal involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis, claiming he has submitted to them “a wealth of evidence” that proves “beyond doubt” the misuse of state money.



“How long does it take for a case file to proceed?” he asked.



He also revealed the name of a protected witness in the Novartis case who is now being investigated as a possible suspect and who reportedly tried to flee the country on Monday night.