Authorities brace for new cold front

As the General Secretariat for Civil Protection warned about a new cold front that was forecast to begin last night and intensify through Saturday, local authorities in Attica and across the country on Wednesday convened with members of rescue services to discuss their readiness to deal with the fallout of the bad weather.

According to the secretariat, the cold front is expected to hit the country’s northwest on Wednesday night, bringing heavy snowfall and low temperatures to many parts, and storms at sea.

Attica is expected to be hit by a cold snap and heavy rain from Thursday through Saturday.

Municipal authorities will operate a heated venue for the homeless at 66 Sofokleous until Friday morning, while teams will be out in the streets seeking out those sleeping rough.