Great finish to the tourism season last year

Travel receipts posted an annual rise of 18.3 percent in October 2018, practically the last month of the tourism season, reaching 1.4 billion euros against 1.19 billion in the same month in 2017.

Bank of Greece figures showed a surplus of 1.25 billion euros against a surplus of 1.03 billion in October 2017.

Data showed an increase in incoming traffic from abroad of 15.6 percent year-on-year, and a rise in the average spending per trip by 16 euros or 3.4 percent.

Takings from non-European Union citizens increased a remarkable 31.7 percent, while revenues from German visitors recorded a 6.2 percent decline to 326 million euros.