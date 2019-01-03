Tonight We Improvise | Athens | To February 24

The Greek National Theater pays tribute to Luigi Pirandello with a play about the staging of a play by the celebrated Italian dramatist, which examines the creative process. Directed by Dimitris Mavrikios, the production features music by the late Manos Hadjidakis, arranged by Nikos Kypourgos. It stars Rania Economidou, Nektarios Farmakis and Yiannis Vogiatzis, among others in this ensemble cast, and features English subtitles every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. on Sundays

National Theater Main Stage, 22-24 Aghiou Constantinou,

Omonia, tel 210.528.8170, www.n-t.gr