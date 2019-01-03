Family of east Attica fire victim seeks 1.45 mln euros in damages

The relatives of a victim of July’s devastating fires in eastern Attica on Thursday lodged a legal suit, seeking 1.45 million euros in damages in the first appeal for compensation from the state for emotional distress.

In their lawsuit, the relatives point to “criminal omissions” by the Greek state, the Regional Authority of Attica and the Municipality of Marathon.

The victim, a 70-year-old retired university professor whose name has not been disclosed, was one of seven people to die in the village of Neos Voutzas on July 23.

Another 33 people died in nearby Mati and 31 in Kokkino Limanaki.

Dozens of burn victims succumbed to their injuries in the months following the blaze, bringing the death toll to 100.