Niarchos Foundation gives National Opera 20 mln euro grant

The Greek National Opera (GNO) has received a 20-million-euro grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, which will be distributed over a period of four years to help the country’s only opera company implement an ambitious plan for boosting its international profile.

“The Greek National Opera is a national treasure,” the head of the SNF, Andreas Drakopoulos, said at the announcement of the grant at a press conference on Thursday.

Since moving into its new state-of-the-art opera house at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Athens’s southern coast in March 2017, the GNO has elevated the scope and quality of its productions, forged partnerships with major opera companies around the world, invited important guests from abroad and commissioned new works from local artists.