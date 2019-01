A handful of Corfu residents walk down the Ionian island’s colonnaded Liston promenade in the snow, on Friday. Heavy snowfall blanketed many parts of northern and northwestern Greece, as well as the highlands of the central mainland, the Peloponnese and even some of the Aegean islands yesterday, during a cold snap that plunged temperatures near or below the 0 Celsius mark. The cold weather is set to continue through next week, though with ebbing intensity. [InTime News]