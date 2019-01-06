Prijovic in Jeddah to pass medical at Al-Ittihad

Aleksandar Prijovic, last season’s top scorer in the Super League, is about to swap PAOK for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, as reports said on Sunday he has already flown to Saudi Arabia to pass a medical.

The Serb striker has apparently agreed terms with the Jeddah club, that is also inclined to pay the release clause of the player’s contract providing for the payment of 10 million euros to PAOK.

The two clubs, have not yet reached a deal on the payment, with the Saudis proposing four installments and the Greek club insisting on a lump sum payment. If the two teams fail to reach a deal the transfer may well fall through.

PAOK has given the player a two-day leave and after his return to Thessaloniki Prijovic will meet with club owner Ivan Savvidis on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Al-Ittihad has also signed Garry Rodrigues from Galatasaray, with his former club PAOK also set for a windfall of some 1.8 million euros.