Politics dominate in 2018's most searched Greek Wiki entries

Greece, Macedonia and Alexander the Great topped last year's most searched entries list out of a total of 358.8 million visits in Greek Wikipedia, according to data published by the local Wikimedia Community User Group on its website on Monday.



They were followed by Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Money heist (La casa de papel), Netflix's Spanish crime drama, and Stephen Hawking, the British theoretical physicist and mathematician who passed away in 2018, in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.



The top 10 is completed by Queen Elizabeth II, Athens, List of Greek TV series and Portuguese footbal star Cristiano Ronaldo.



The list of entries, accompanied with the number of searches, follows below:

1. Greece (559376)

2. Macedonia (339112)

3. Alexander the Great (277655)

4. FYROM (243261)

5. Money heist (236646)

6. Stephen Hawking (236556)

7. Elizabeth II (217412 searches)

8. Athens (209523 searches)

9. List of Greek television series (207928 searches)

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (206990 searches)