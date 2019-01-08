Migrant found dead in Moria camp

A 24-year-old man from Cameroon was found dead inside the Moria migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos early Tuesday morning, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The migrant was reportedly found by his friends at 2 a.m. His body was transferred to the hospital in Mytilene where doctors confirmed his death.



A coroner is investigating the causes of death. No further details were provided on the incident.



NGOs have repeatedly slammed the dire living conditions in the overcrowded camp, the biggest in Greece.



Three migrants died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Moria January 2017 while trying to stay warm with makeshift stoves.