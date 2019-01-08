Cameroon migrant dies at Greek refugee camp, cause unknown

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man from Cameroon who was taken to a hospital from a sprawling refugee camp on the island of Lesvos.



Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas said the cause of the man's death hasn't been established yet. He died after being transported from the Moria camp before dawn Tuesday.



Vitsas said the man had been staying in a home build out of a shipping container at the camp where heaters were installed and blankets distributed.



Authorities on Lesvos are on alert after overnight temperatures hit freezing, prompting school closures in parts of the island. A cold snap also caused disruption across Greece.



Some 15,000 migrants and refugees remain on Greek islands, most living in overcrowded camps, and are banned from traveling to the mainland. [AP]