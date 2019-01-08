Greece to raise 625 mln euros in T-bills

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) is set to auction 13-week treasury bills on Wednesday, in book entry form, maturing on April 12.

The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros and the settlement date will be this Friday.

Only primary dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations. Non-competitive bids can be submitted for up to 30 percent of the auction amount.

No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned and only bids through the Electronic Trading System (HDAT) are accepted.