A coroner on Tuesday was investigating the death of a 24-year-old man from Cameroon who was taken to hospital late on Monday from the overcrowded Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesvos.

Amid criticism of the government for an inadequate response to the current cold snap, Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas said the man had been staying in a container home at the camp, equipped with heaters and blankets.

According to Tasos Yfantis, who works with Doctors of the World at Moria, some 5,000 migrants have the luxury of heating while another 1,000 live in tents and makeshift shelters in an olive grove adjacent to the camp. Designed to accommodate 12 people, each container is holding more than 30 due to the cold conditions, Yfantis told Kathimerini.

Some migrant camps on mainland Greece – such as Malakasa, in eastern Attica, and Grevena, in the north – have also had problems due to snowfall in recent days.