NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Crete college to be upgraded to independent university

TAGS: Education

Crete’s technical college (TEI) on Tuesday came a step closer to becoming the country’s 22nd university after the University of Crete and the Technical University of Crete refused to merge with it and an expert committee deemed that the TEI’s performance justified its elevation to university level.

The decision by the committee, which was set up by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou, came after the island’s two higher education institutions said they wanted to retain their identities but would cooperate with a new institution, should the TEI be upgraded.

Next Monday the government will determine how many staff will be appointed to the new university, Gavroglou said.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 