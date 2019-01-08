Crete college to be upgraded to independent university

Crete’s technical college (TEI) on Tuesday came a step closer to becoming the country’s 22nd university after the University of Crete and the Technical University of Crete refused to merge with it and an expert committee deemed that the TEI’s performance justified its elevation to university level.

The decision by the committee, which was set up by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou, came after the island’s two higher education institutions said they wanted to retain their identities but would cooperate with a new institution, should the TEI be upgraded.

Next Monday the government will determine how many staff will be appointed to the new university, Gavroglou said.