Frigid cold and snow blanket Cyprus

Heavy rainfall, snow and frigid temperatures affect Cyprus with temperatures in Nicosia dropping as low as 2 degrees.



In Troodos the snow reached 75 cm high. The Platres-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos roads remain closed due to icy conditions.



Police are urging drivers to drive carefully and at low speeds.



The cold spell that has been affecting Cyprus over the last few weeks has caused minor problems; immobilized cars, power outages and fallen trees. [Kathimerini Cyprus]