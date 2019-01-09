First Films First | Greece | To March 1

The Goethe Institute in Athens and the Young Directors' Academy of Southeast Europe present First Film First, a program for providing support to first-time filmmakers that includes mentoring with acclaimed artists and much-needed networking opportunities, among other important boosts. To learn more and submit your project before the March 1 deadline, visit https://firstfilmsfirst.com or contact the institute.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1000