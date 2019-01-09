Greek PM says he would seek confidence vote if coalition breaks up

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday sought to downplay speculation of an imminent government breakup, but said that if the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia does prompt the departure of coalition partner Independent Greeks, he would seek a confidence vote.

Speaking in an interview with the Open TV channel, the leftist prime minister said that he does not believe his coalition partner Panos Kammenos will “pour more water on the mill” and “facilitate the plans of our political opponents.”

“Even if you haven't got 151 lawmakers, you have no problem by the Constitution in carrying on,” Tsipras said, adding, however, that we would have a “political problem.”



"In such an eventuality, I will proceed in due time with snap elections, whose timing will depend on the crucial initiatives we have said we will implement. But I'm saying that there is no such thing as an impasse in democracy. I believe I will secure a confidence vote.”