The manner in which the amendment that foresees a side-deal being carried out as part of Greece’s program for upgrading its fleet of F-16 fighter jets was brought to Parliament by the defense minister is indeed suspicious.

It is the government’s duty to respect the institutional framework that protects the country from any repetition of the sins of the past. The opposition, meanwhile, has already amply illustrated that it acts responsibly when it comes to matters concerning defense.

The key to such matters is full transparency and this is only achieved when all parties have been fully briefed in a timely manner, and especially at a time like this when the country is on the cusp of major political developments that could bring upheaval.