COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Transparency is essential

COMMENT

The manner in which the amendment that foresees a side-deal being carried out as part of Greece’s program for upgrading its fleet of F-16 fighter jets was brought to Parliament by the defense minister is indeed suspicious.

It is the government’s duty to respect the institutional framework that protects the country from any repetition of the sins of the past. The opposition, meanwhile, has already amply illustrated that it acts responsibly when it comes to matters concerning defense.

The key to such matters is full transparency and this is only achieved when all parties have been fully briefed in a timely manner, and especially at a time like this when the country is on the cusp of major political developments that could bring upheaval.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 