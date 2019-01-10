InvestGR Forum to assess Greece as an investment destination

The second “InvestGR Forum 2019: Foreign Investments in Greece” has appointed Metron Analysis to conduct a survey of Greece as an investment destination.

This will be the second consecutive year that Metron will be carrying out the survey, allowing for comparisons with the initial study that was presented at the first InvestGR Forum last July.

The survey will compile data from personal interviews conducted with the heads of dozens of foreign multinationals doing business in Greece. The questions are designed to allow respondents to assess the current investment framework in the country and, just as importantly, offer suggestions for its improvement.

The forum will take place in Athens on June 11 and will include, among others, discussion panels on energy, tourism and the digital economy.