Twins injured in Athens fire in stable condition

Two 5-year-old twins who have been in the capital’s Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital since Wednesday after suffering respiratory burns from a fire that broke out in a second-floor apartment in the neighborhood of Kallithea on Tuesday afternoon were in stable condition on Thursday.

Medics took the twins off respiratory support but said they would remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

According to the fire service, the children were alone in the house at the time of the fire.

An investigation is under way to determine why the children were unattended and the cause of the blaze.