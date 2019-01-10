Super League giants proved unable to beat minor opposition on the road in the Greek Cup this week. Holder PAOK and Panathinaikos lost, while Olympiakos and AEK drew, as they all returned to action after weeks of inactivity, but will have the chance to turn things around in the second leg later this month.

In the first leg of the round of 16 PAOK suffered its first domestic defeat this season going down at second-division Panachaiki 2-1 on Tuesday. On the same day Olympiakos shared a goalless draw with Xanthi in Thrace.

Then on Wednesday AEK led second-tier Kissamikos 1-0 at Hania until the 93rd minute, when it conceded an equalizer for a 1-1 final score. As for Panathinaikos, it played at Lamia on Thursday and lost 1-0.

Atromitos was the only favorite to appear in good form, thrashing Apollon Smyrnis 3-0 away on Wednesday.

In other games PAS Giannina drew 1-1 with Panionios, the Iraklio derby between Ergotelis and OFI ended with the same score, and Larissa downed visiting Asteras Tripolis 3-2 in the most exciting game of the week.

The return games are scheduled for January 22-24.



Meanwhile PAOK has definitively lost its top scorer, Aleksandar Prijovic, who has joined Saudi club Al-Ittihad. The Super League leader is now looking for a replacement.