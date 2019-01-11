Spanish Theater Panorama | Athens | January 12-13

The third Festival of Contemporary Spanish Theater will take place this weekend at the Anna and Maria Kalouta Municipal Cultural Center. Shows on both days start at 5 p.m. The festival is dedicated to women playwrights, including Yolanda Altabert, Ana Diaz Velasco, Carmen Vinolo, Eva Alarte and many more, and presents a panorama of recent trends and themes in the Spanish theater. All events are free of charge. The event is organized by the Greek Cultura Ministry and the Cervantes Institute.

Kalouta Cultural Center, 6A Timokreontos,

Neos Cosmos, tel 210.934.4131