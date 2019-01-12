National Library’s research department set to open Monday

The National Library of Greece (NLG) will be fully operational after its research department opens to the public on Monday, alongside its manuscripts, records, magazines and lending departments.



"Without a national library it is pointless to talk about a national culture, because it is here that the memory of a nation is gathered and preserved," said the head of the NLG’s supervisory council, Stavros Zoumboulakis.



The transfer of the books and archives from the NLG’s old premises in central Athens to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on the capital’s southern coast took two years.