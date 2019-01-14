Vote of confidence slated for Wednesday night, with debate to begin Tuesday morning

A vote of confidence in the Greek government is to take place on Wednesday night after two days of debate beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m., Parliament speakers decided on Monday.

Shortly after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a confidence vote on Sunday, in the wake of the resignation of his coalition partner Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis proposed two days of debate from Tuesday morning rather than the usual three.

Tsipras is widely expected to win the confidence vote as at least four Independent Greeks MPs and three independents have indicated that they will back him.

