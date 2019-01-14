ANEL MP confirms he will back Prespes deal

Independent Greeks (ANEL) MP Thanassis Papachristopoulos confirmed on Monday he will support the name accord between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in a parliament vote before giving up his parliamentary seat.



“I have not switched parties, and I will be here until the end. I will give up my [parliamentary] seat after voting in favor of the Prespes deal,” Papachristopoulos told Antenna TV.



“I have never put the party line before the interest of the country,” he added.



The ANEL MP did not give a clear answer when asked whether he will stand as a candidate at the next national election.