AI center seen stemming the brain drain

Bidding to reverse the country’s ongoing brain drain, Constantinos Daskalakis, professor at MIT’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, last week outlined his plan to create a state-of-the-art international artificial intelligence research center in Greece. Daskalakis, who is also a member of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, was speaking at an event organized by Together for Children, an international association of nonprofit nongovernmental organizations. [Panoulis Photography]