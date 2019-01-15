MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
AI center seen stemming the brain drain

TAGS: Innovation, Science

Bidding to reverse the country’s ongoing brain drain, Constantinos Daskalakis, professor at MIT’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, last week outlined his plan to create a state-of-the-art international artificial intelligence research center in Greece. Daskalakis, who is also a member of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, was speaking at an event organized by Together for Children, an international association of nonprofit nongovernmental organizations. [Panoulis Photography]

