The government is resorting to all kinds of ways to raise its social profile ahead of the general election, using the increase in the minimum wage as its main instrument. This is because the upcoming interventions in salaries and handouts are expected to affect millions of citizens, and even middle-class households.

The decision that Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou is expected to sign soon will become valid for the minimum wage as of February 1, but will also affect handouts, various payments, and benefits such as the marriage allowance, unemployment benefits and so on. It will also affect the social security payments of freelance professionals who pay the minimum contributions.

Experts anticipate that the new minimum wage will come to around 630 euros per month and concern all ages, with the simultaneous abolition of the subminimum wage for under-25-year-olds. This will also come with the decision to subsidize the contributions of employers who hire young workers.