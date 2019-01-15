Moscovici to visit Athens on Wednesday

European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici is due in Athens on Wednesday where he will meet with government ministers and the prime minister.



Moscovici will first see President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and then meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Mansion between 14:45 and 15:30. Their meeting will be followed by brief statements to the press.



Later, he will have meetings with government vice president and Economy Minister Yiannis Dragasakis, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou, and Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis.