Electronic cigarettes seen behind drop in tobacco smokers, study shows

Electronic cigarettes have played a significant role in the reduction of tobacco smokers in Greece, according to the results of a study commissioned by the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center in Athens, the National School of Public Health and the universities of Patra and Macedonia.

The study used a sample of 2,568 former and current smokers in Attica and showed that 40 percent of those who have quit the habit since 2014 use or have used electronic cigarettes.

“Once again, the assessment of scientific data shows that Greece is the most successful country in the world in terms of the positive effects of electronic cigarettes on reducing smoking in the population,” said the study’s main researcher, Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos, who added that international research has shown that e-cigarette users are up to 11 times more likely to stop smoking, compared to those who do not use electronic cigarettes.

“The findings are extremely important, especially if we consider that our country has the highest prevalence of smoking in Europe,” Farsalinos said.

The study also indicated that 36.2 percent of e-cigarette users are also tobacco smokers, 62.2 percent are former smokers, while 0.2 percent have never smoked.