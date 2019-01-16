NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Fire burns down large tent in Moria migrant center

File photo

TAGS: Migration

A large tent housing refugees inside the Moria reception and identification center in Lesvos burned to the ground on Wednesday afternoon but no injuries were reported, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The 10-by-20-meter tent housed about 30 Afghan asylum seekers who were not in danger.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze but the fire service is considering the possibility it may have started from a makeshift heating device.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 