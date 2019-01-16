Road death of 8-year-old Corfu girl being investigated

Traffic police on Corfu are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 8-year-old girl who was hit by two cars in the area of Vryoni, near Lefkimmi in the island’s south, on Wednesday morning.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the child had been on her way to school, with her mother, when she was hit by a car which threw her to the other side of the road where she was hit by a second vehicle.

The girl was transferred to the hospital but medics were unable to revive her.

The drivers of the two cars were detained on charges of manslaughter through neglect.