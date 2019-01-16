Fifty-three sectors of enterprises and freelance professionals have been given three months to install card terminals for their paying customers.

Among the professions that must comply with the Finance Ministry’s decision by April 15 are firms involved in postal and courier activities, companies that lease agricultural machinery and equipment, debt collection firms, private security companies, boat rental businesses and warehouse companies.

Taxpayers or enterprises that fail to comply with the decision will face a fine of 1,500 euros, as the state continues its efforts to contain tax evasion by forcing more transactions to show up through the banking system.