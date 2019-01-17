Greek bond yields down after gov't survives confidence vote

Greek bond yields fell on Thursday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote in Parliament triggered by Greece’s approval of an accord to end a dispute over the Former Yugoslav of Macedonia’s name. His narrow victory averted a possible snap election.

Greece is widely expected to return to the debt markets in the coming weeks, with Italy’s deal likely to provide confidence for the southern European nation.

EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that Greece should regain full access to the debt markets and all efforts should be made to that end.

Greece’s five-year government bond yield slipped to its lowest level since September at 3.11 percent. [Reuters]