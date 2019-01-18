Greece plans five-year bond once name accord has passed, say sources

Greece plans to return to bond markets with a five-year syndicated issue once a parliamentary vote on a long-running dispute with neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is out of the way, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Greece had been expected last year to bring a 10-year euro-denominated transaction but was forced to delay the deal because of market volatility stemming from Italy. But two sources, one from the debt agency and one from a primary dealer, said it now planned a shorter-tenor issue. [Reuters]