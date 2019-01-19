Archaeologists seek rescue of monuments from fund

Archaeologists have raised the alarm over the prospect that some of the country’s most important monuments, such as the Knossos Palace complex on the island of Crete and the Venetian Walls of its capital Iraklio have not been exempted from inclusion in the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (EESYP).



In a statement, the Association of Greek Archaeologists specifically decried a decision by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos for the transfer of monuments to the privatizations fund for their exploitation.



According to archaeologists, the EESYP board has urged the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, to uphold Tsakalotos’s decision for the transfer of the monuments to the fund.

Archaeologists are calling for the annulment of the decision and the publication of the full list of archaeological sites, monuments, museums and properties under the jurisdiction of the Culture Ministry that have been transferred to EESYP.