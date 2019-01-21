NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Would-be stowaway found in car engine

Port officials in the western Greek city of Patra said on Monday they found a foreign national hiding in a custom-made compartment in the engine of a car that was about to board a ship destined for an undisclosed port abroad.

The man and the driver of the car were both arrested and were to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.

