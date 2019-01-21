The slowdown in the rate of job creation in the last few months of 2018 averted the achievement of an all-time high in new jobs, according to the official data of the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database.

In 2018 as a whole, 141,003 new jobs were created, according to the database, down from 143,545 jobs created in 2017, meaning that 2,542 fewer jobs were created last year.

However, the data released on Monday also reveal two major distortions in the labor market that appear to be taking on a permanent character: the dominance of flexible forms of labor and the replacement of older workers with younger ones, who will continue to receive significantly lower wages until the subminimum wage is abolished.

December 2018 also had a positive balance, as hirings outnumbered departures by 5,970 new jobs: Hirings amounted to 184,941 and departures came to 178,971. Notably, the majority of jobs (56 percent) created in the last month of 2018 concerned flexible forms of employment.