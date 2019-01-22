Greek postal workers call one-day strike over cost-cutting plans

Workers at the Greek postal service (ELTA) are walking off the job on Wednesday in protest at plans to further reduce spending in the state-run company.

ELTA workers say these plans include firing 2,300 employees at the cash-strapped organization and shutting down 220 more branches, which will leave many parts of the country without a post office, including rural areas that already have limited access to banks and other services.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the workers' union, POST, added that the cost-cutting plans also include further reductions in salaries, which, it said, have already shrunk by 40 percent since 2010.

It also said that the state owes the organization 250 million euros for services dating back to 2013.