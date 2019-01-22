Laconia police stop 600,000-euro illegal antiquities deal

A man in the Peloponnesian region of Laconia faces charges of antiquities theft and smuggling after reportedly being caught in the process of conducting a 600,000-euro sale of stolen artifacts last week, the Greek police (ELAS) announced on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old man was arrested in the port town of Gytheio after police stopped his car and found suitcases containing more than 100 artifacts that are believed to have come from an illegal excavation at an ancient burial site in the area. Investigators say he was on his way to sell the objects, though no details were released concerning the location or identity of the alleged buyer.

The objects include 60 clay vessels for perfume and oil, seven pieces of gold jewelry, marble utensils and slabs, as well as other decorative and utilitarian items associated with ancient burial customs.

The artifacts are being examined by experts and are in the care of the Ministry of Culture.