Greece's public debt rises in Q3 2018

Greece’s public debt increased to 334.988 billion euros at the end of the third quarter of 2018, Greece’s Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) revealed on Monday.



On a yearly basis, the figure represented an increase of 21.493 billion euros from the same period of 2017.



The public debt corresponded to 182.2 percent of the country’s GDP, the highest proportion in the European Union, followed by Italy with 133 percent, according to data released on Monday by Eurostat.



The average public debt level in the eurozone was listed at 86.1 percent of GDP, marginally down from 86.3 percent of GDP in the second quarter of 2018.



[Xinhua]