Shakespeare | Athens | January 24

A critically acclaimed production of Shakespeare's lyric tragedy “The Tragedy of King Richard the Second,” by the UK’s National Theater, will be screened at the Athens Concert Hall in a live broadcast from London on Thursday, January 24. Directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins, this visceral new production on the limits of power stars Simon Russell Beale as the foolish and vain king whose weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray and his court into uproar. Tickets cost 15 euros and the screening starts at 9 p.m. The event is organized in cooperation with the British Council.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr