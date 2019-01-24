Greek central bank ceases publication of emergency funding data

Greece’s central bank said on Thursday it had stopped publishing data on emergency liquidity assistance extended to Greek lenders after the facility dropped below the threshold set by the European Central Bank in 2017.

“As per the Agreement of 17 May 2017 on emergency liquidity assistance, with the ELA provision no longer exceeding the threshold of €2 billion, the Bank of Greece will discontinue the publication of the press release on the ELA-ceiling for Greek banks,” the Bank of Greece said in a statement.

The ECB had lowered the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 900 million euros to 4.0 billion euros ($4.55 billion) in December. [Reuters]