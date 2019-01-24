Daganth | Athens | To March 31

Social media favorite Anthimos Dagas, AKA Daganth, is showing a collection of his signature street photography, snapshots capturing small dramatic, unexpected, humorous or just plain bizarre moments in an otherwise mundane setting, at the Andora cinema in Ambelokipi. The show in the theater's foyer runs through March 31 and is open to the public daily from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Andora, 117 Sevastopoleos,

Ambelokipi, tel 210.698.0796