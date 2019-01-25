WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Hairetis Harper | Athens | January 26

TAGS: Music

Harpist Maria-Christina Harper from London and lutist Giagos Hairetis from Crete – best known for his collaboration with local rock singer-songwriter Yiannis Angelakas – will be sharing the stage at St Paul’s Anglican Church in a performance combining the musical traditions of Crete with Britain's experimental music scene on Saturday, January 26. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros in advance from www.viva.gr.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,  Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906

